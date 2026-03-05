The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
5h

The good news is now we know on top of the real Autism, is a bunch of Welfare Fraud, boosting all the autism statistics artificially high. Now we know why California has the highest autism rates, Fraud.

Autism, like CiViD became a broad spectrum fraud category for $$$.

Making research harder, and perpetuation an agenda to expand the fraud.

So the easy low hanging fruit 89/20 rule starting point to solving Autism is eliminating fraud to get real statistics.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture