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InfoHog
6mEdited

Anything that further carves in stone the fraudulent framing of the mRNA shots as "vaccines" deserves at least utter skepticism.

That strategic move (the name game with legal consequences) by criminals in office needs to be rectified, or nothing good will come of any of this in the long run.

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