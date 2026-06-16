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Kennewick Man
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We can view the whole of the US as an identity that has moved inside a Biolab-La-La-Land. In the last decades US media proudly informed us of a number of private individuals, questionable characters, who randomly visited Alaskan permafrost areas digging up frozen bodies of people who died as a result of the 1918 ‘Spanish flue’ pandemic that happened to do little with Spain and far more with American military bases and possibly pig farms. These people brought back (often to California) lung tissue samples with pathogens of the disease and stored them in their own fridges (next to their vanilla ice cream?). These were not trained scientists and had no trainings with Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) or any lower levels. As far as their intentions with the samples, it is not hard to guess, the same as circling the Russian Federation with dozens of low safety level Biolabs. Anybody who plays this game has the capacity to start something but is unlikely to interrupt the same act.

US Biolabs + Accelerated Nuclear Weapon Programs + Endless Wars = Planned Planetary Extermination of the Human Population

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