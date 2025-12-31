The Defender

User's avatar
Jill's avatar
Jill
6h

This is good news. Bourla signed a contract with the EU therefore he cannot rightfully claim he can't show up to testify about this contract. Gates was telling nation states and localities what to do regarding the covid measures, to include injections. His connections to the WHO are not difficult to prove.

I hope they are compelled to testify with real consequences for their failure to show up in person.

Livingdownunder's avatar
Livingdownunder
7h

I’d absolutely Love to see this happen, but I don’t think there’s a cold chance in hell Bourla or Gates showing up to these proceedings….I’m also betting Ursula will kill this before any real information is brought to light….but once again….the People REALLY RESPONSIBLE (DARPA, DOD, Baric, Daszek, Birx-working for the PENTAGON) will never be called to the whitness stand.

