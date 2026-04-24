The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cat's avatar
cat
39m

Could Gates be planning to use the AI crops on all the farmland he acquired in the US?

Reply
Share
Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
2h

I thought gates was in prison for genocide?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture