The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katy Mejia's avatar
Katy Mejia
23m

They have no desire to help people. We can get it ourselves and easily grow it. Microdosing is used by athletes now. It’s game changing for your nervous system. We don’t need them anymore. Covid was the end of their control of the masses.

Reply
Share
Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
1h

Aren’t we fortunate that Big Pharma cares so much about the poor depressed people? Yes, I’m being sarcastic.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture