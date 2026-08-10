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Jill Hart, Coach's Alchemist's avatar
Jill Hart, Coach's Alchemist
6h

buy your honey locally - find a beekeeper. and with all the other crazy things coming out of our government are we surprised that this is the case for honey? As usual it's about the money not the consumer

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
4h

I would not be surprised if detailed examination and analysis showed the presence of far more chemicals in imported ‘organic’ honey. That is if the US ‘organic’ production is truly free of these problems.

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