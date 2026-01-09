The Defender

mejbcart
1h

How on earth a PhD scientist writing this here does NOT SAY THE MOST ESSENTIAL ISSUE in regard to all genetic engineering???? Viral PLANT (eukaryots!!!) crop diseases are effected by the genetic information of that virus OR bacteria, so in order to make any plant RESISTANT to those pathological vectors, one does COMBINE PARTS the genetic material of all those DIFFERENT species, which by definition were SEPARATED by their genetic code!!! No more now, not only plants but now HUMANS became mixed species of bacterial-viral-eukaryotic origin. It is about ERASING THE ORIGINALLY REAL CREATOR GIVEN genetics, the HUMAN GENOME (DOE favorite project!), by influencing it with a lab made slurry which is making the original target SICK and prone to diseases by literally INSERTING the encoded disease factors! The No 1 lawsuits Bayer had to PAY FOR were CANCER cases!!!! ANd what do we have now??? The covid genetically modifying injections only start with myocarditis, etc., etc., including the new turbo-cancers, now officially admitted affected by merging and REPROGRAMMING species using that so 'great' “codon optimization.”!!!! CHD, get other people to write MORE CLEARLY about basics. Hopefully NOW will people grasp that they are GMO's, like their own food.. It is a catastrophe, by those who only see MONEY behind it.

Oh, remember HOW many farmers were sued by MOnsanto for infringing their patents, because wind and rain spread the seeds beyond 'borders'?? Do you think they will change their tactics when

talking HUMAN BODIES??? Wait and SEE!!!

Red-Pilled ER Nurse
1h

Those IG Farben assholes sure have big balls

