The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3h

What could be better? make everyone sick and then find a treatment for the diseases. A treatment - not something that heals, but something you will take all life long!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
29m

According to Dr. Tenpenny;

Regular detoxing helps. Natural zeolite binds to pesticides, as does fulvic acid, which can bind to glyphosate in the GI tract, helping the body to eliminate it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture