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Doreene Close's avatar
Doreene Close
19m

Does anyone else feel like you suddenly woke up in a parallel universe? The bizarre and surreal is coming from every angle.

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
3h

Can you Defender also mention that Latypova says: THERE ARE NO VIRUSES... That begs the question, what was covid about and why would people get synthetically genetically modified via the covid jabs, because of all that? Latypovas is a COMPLETE FRAUD and anyone who cites her must be put into a BIG QUESTION.

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