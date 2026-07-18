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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
3h

💔😞😡😡😡😡

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Mike j's avatar
Mike j
2h

In case we all forgot. vaccines have never caused anything bad. Move along nothing to see here. The lies are unbelievable. Money over safety everytime

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