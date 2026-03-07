The Defender

Kelly Reardon
27m

I absolutely believe that informed consent is a MUST and that NO ONE should be mandated or coerced into getting/receiving a medical intervention, including vaccines.

But, for anyone who does not know, the COVID mRNA shots are NOT vaccines!

As most readers of this substack understand, ALL vaccines can be injurious & even deadly.

https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/

But they fraudulently mis-categorized the COVID mRNA transfection injections as "vaccines" because they knew most people would automatically believe the "safe & effective vaccine" propaganda, especially when the COVID shots were recommended by their doctors.

These diabolical mRNA transfection bioweapons MUST be recalled and the inherently dangerous and deadly mRNA transfection platform MUST be banned.

As CHD has previously reported, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will hold its next meeting on March 18 and 19 at the CDC in Atlanta.

This ACIP panel is actively encouraging comments, either orally during the meeting or submitted in writing in advance. Among the topics on the agenda is COVID-19 "vaccine" injury.

Written comments on Docket CDC-2026-0199 must be submitted by March 12:

https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/CDC-2026-0199-0001

* All submissions received must include the Agency name and docket number. *

Requests to comment orally must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 12:

https://www.cdc.gov/acip/meetings/index.html#:~:text=How%20to%20request%20to%20make%20an%20oral%20public%20comment

Here's the written comment that I submitted:

ACIP Secretariat, ACIP Meeting, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Docket No. CDC-2026-0199.

The COVID modified mRNA-LNP genetic shots must be recalled.

The mRNA transfection platform itself is irreparably flawed & inherently dangerous and the platform itself IS the primary problem.

The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) IS the primary mechanism of harm. This triggers an immune system attack response, starting with the Killer T-Lymphocyte cells which will target & destroy one's formerly healthy cells, ANYWHERE in the body, that are now expressing non-self proteins...starting a cascade of damage at the deepest biological/cellular level.

Due to the systemic biodistribution properties of the (toxic & inflammatory) lipid nanoparticles, the encased (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain & placental barriers. The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.

Expressing any foreign non-self protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.

The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…

If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers). And more…

Pathology reports, including from autopsies, have revealed & confirmed the Killer T Lymphocyte infiltration & destruction of cells, oftentimes in vital organs.

These modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection shots never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).

The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells & instructs those cells to produce non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues. This makes EVERY mRNA-based transfection product harmful by design.

This immune response to one's own cells being instructed to express non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) triggers autoimmune responses, & then T-cell exhaustion & immune system dysfunction, regardless of whether or not the foreign protein is toxic itself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDFUymH-9W8

https://entwine.substack.com/p/the-platform-is-deadly

https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/vaccinated-dead-kruger-lang-morz

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1981375686251069797

https://johncatanzaro.substack.com/p/the-profound-risks-of-gene-transfer

The immune dysfunction & collapse that has manifested in an unprecedented number of people worldwide, accompanied by surges in autoimmune conditions, chronic infections, cancers, & cardiometabolic disease is unfortunately very real, no matter how much some want to deny what is happening.

This is not speculation. This is measurable — in lymphocyte counts, antibody profiles, T-cell exhaustion markers, & verified clinical outcomes, including deaths.

AND shedding from the mRNA transfection shots IS an extremely serious concern, with some people being affected more than others.

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/what-we-now-know-about-covid-vaccine

https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-of-covid-mrna-vaccine-components

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-pfizer-mrna-found

The COVID mRNA transfection shots must be recalled.

