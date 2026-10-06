The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
Oct 6

This is shocking news. The most likely cause is the growing immunization program that has been supercharged by the Covid vaccines. The damage handed down to American society is literally incalculable. This madness needs to be stopped. We do have large enough unvaccinated groups to compare to the vaccinated population. The Amish population alone must have at least 50,000 children in the proper age group who can be compared to general population groups.

Reply
Share
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
Oct 6

"Autism showed the largest increase, rising 42.4%"

"Every Vaccine Since 1986 Has Been a Bioweapon!" & "Vaccination Is Not Immunization, It Is Sterilization & Extermination."

The above quote is from Dr. Judy Mikovits, Ph.D., a former NIH researcher, scientist, and whistleblower against Dr. Anthony Fauci

Source: revelation1823.net

I remember as a kid just how rare it was.... As opposed to just how common it is now!

Thank you, Defender, for exposing these monsters daily!

Reply
Share
7 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture