by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

An estimated 1 in 31 (3.22%) 8-year-old children had an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis in 2022 — up from 1 in 36 (2.8%) in 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its latest study, published today.

Overall, the prevalence of autism in U.S. children rose approximately 17% between 2020 and 2022, continuing a decades-long trend.

The condition was 3.4 times more prevalent among boys than girls — 1 in 20 for boys overall and as high as 1 in 12.5 in California. ASD rates were lower among White children than among Asian/Pacific Islander, Black, Hispanic and multiracial children, continuing a pattern that first emerged in 2020.

“The 1 in 31 number is a testament to the failure of the medical system as we know it,” said Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense.

Holland added:

“The level of autism among 8-year-olds has been steadily increasing for decades without unbiased, real research into the likely causes. Tens of thousands of parents have come forward in recent decades to say they believe vaccines triggered their children’s autism. Yet mainstream science, media and government regulators have rejected the idea of even examining this observation seriously.”

However, Holland praised efforts by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to study the problem.

“The only good news here is that we finally have a president and HHS secretary truly committed to looking at all the potential causes and stopping this downward trajectory that is putting our nation at risk,” Holland said.

Kennedy announced in a Cabinet meeting last week that the government has launched a “massive testing and research effort” to determine what causes autism. He said the effort involves hundreds of scientists globally and will be completed by September. Once the environmental causes of autism are identified, “We’ll be able to eliminate those exposures,” Kennedy said.

‘This is beyond an epidemic’

The CDC study is based on data from the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, which has used health and education data since 2000 to track autism rates among 8- and 4-year-olds at multiple sites across the country.

The CDC releases a report on the data every two years. The 2022 data come from 16 sites across the country.

Since the CDC started collecting the data, prevalence estimates have skyrocketed from 1 in 150 in 2000 to today’s estimate of 1 in 31 children.

The trend has persisted for decades. Autism prevalence in the 1990s, which was 1 in 1,000 children, already represented a tenfold increase over the condition’s estimated prevalence in the 1970s.

Toby Rogers, Ph.D., a fellow at the Brownstone Institute for Social and Economic Research and co-author of “Autism Tsunami: The Impact of Rising Prevalence on the Societal Cost of Autism in the United States,” said the new numbers were “stunning.”

Rogers said:

“How long is the U.S. public health establishment going to keep pretending there isn’t a problem? An ASD rate of 3.2% nationwide among children aged 8 years in 2022, 4.9% for boys, 5.3% in California, 4.7% in Pennsylvania and autism rates a full percentage point higher in Asian and Black communities than in White communities — this is beyond an epidemic.”

The CDC study also evaluated 4-year-old children, who typically have lower autism rates because many of them have not yet been diagnosed, and found rates among that age group also increased. Four-year-olds born in 2018 had ASD at rates 1.7 times higher than those born in 2014, suggesting that future rates will likely be even higher.

In five of the CDC’s 16 study areas, autism rates are already higher among 4-year-olds than 8-year-olds.

Data don’t support ‘better diagnosis’ theory on rising autism rates

The CDC and mainstream media suggest that increasing rates of autism are a result of improved diagnosis, which has led to the inclusion of many more high-functioning people with autism in the data collection.

However, the data in the latest CDC report contradict that theory.

The latest data show that nearly two-thirds of children diagnosed in 2022 with autism have an intellectual disability or borderline intellectual functioning, meaning they have an IQ of 85 or lower. Those numbers have also increased since the last report.

“These children face lifelong challenges with learning, communication, and independence,” said Rebecca Estepp, longtime autism advocate and mother of an adult son with autism. “Many will need specialized care, educational supports, and social services for decades — services that are already stretched thin in many communities.”

Research shows the costs of those services are rising exponentially and impacting the entire society.

Autism industry ‘too big to fail?’

Over the past several decades, as autism rates skyrocketed among U.S. children and concern has risen among parents, researchers have looked to the role environmental risk factors might play in compounding underlying genetic factors that may make some children more susceptible to autism.

Environmental risk factors include metals like aluminum and mercury in vaccines, glyphosate exposure, use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and infancy, heavy metals in baby food and other organic pollutants.

Studies also link industrial chemicals, including lead, arsenic, copper, selenium, iron and magnesium, to the disorder.

Despite growing evidence that environmental factors play a role in the development of ASD, the CDC report did not mention environmental exposures as a potential cause.

“Words that do not appear anywhere in the report: toxic, vaccine, environment,” Rogers said. “We need better researchers who aren’t afraid to challenge corporate power.”

“Autism is an industry in the U.S. that has become ‘too big to fail,’” Rogers said. “Causing and treating autism generates hundreds of billions of dollars in profits every year for Big Pharma and various professions, from doctors and hospitals to ABA [applied behavioral analysis] providers and university researchers. With a few notable exceptions, the autism industry does not want the autism epidemic to end, ever.”

Related articles in The Defender