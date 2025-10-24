0:00 -12:14

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement and allied organizations are supporting “a wave of anti-science bills” in state legislatures across the U.S. — and some of the organizations may be profiting from their MAHA advocacy, The Associated Press reported.

During the current legislative session, lawmakers have introduced more than 420 bills that “strip away public health protections,” including measures that target vaccines, milk safety and fluoride, according to the AP’s four reports, published Monday.

The bills, which the AP said stem from “conspiracy-driven ideas,” are supported by Trump administration officials, including U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom the AP accused of “elevating anti-science ideas nationally.”

Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense (CHD), told The Defender that the AP’s characterization of these bills as “anti-science” is irresponsible. She said:

“AP irresponsibly characterizes anything that does not track the ‘scientific consensus’ as ‘anti-science.’ Science only develops by challenging consensus and dogma and marshalling empirical evidence to support the claims. “AP parrots corporate science as if it were true, without checking or comparing the evidence of new claims against those of the so-called consensus. AP has devolved into pure propaganda.”

The AP said several organizations “connected to Kennedy,” including CHD, support these state-level legislative efforts. State legislatures have enacted or adopted about 30 of the bills in 12 states.

AP reports miss ‘honest accounting’ of Big Pharma’s financial influence

According to the AP reports, some people and organizations associated with the MAHA movement are “finding ways to benefit” from the policies they support.

“Powerful anti-vaccine advocates and people selling potentially harmful goods are profiting from the push to write anti-science policies into law,” the AP reported, adding that MAHA is “fueled by a web of well-funded national groups led by people who’ve profited from sowing distrust of medicine and science.”

Sayer Ji, chairman of the Global Wellness Forum and founder of GreenMedInfo, called the claims “another projection.” He said:

“The real profiteers are found in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, which pour billions into lobbying, PR and media sponsorship to maintain their dominance. “What’s missing from AP’s reporting is any honest accounting of that influence, or of the devastating consequences of the policies it defends — from chronic disease epidemics to mental health crises.”

The AP reports don’t mention Big Pharma’s role in political lobbying.

The pharmaceutical and health products industry is the leading lobbying industry in the U.S., spending $293.7 million in 2024 — over $100 million more than the second-highest industry, according to the data-gathering platform Statista.

An AP disclaimer beneath its reports states that its Health and Science Department “receives support” from organizations such as the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation is one of the funders of the George Soros-linked Big Cities Health Coalition. In an open letter on Monday, the coalition accused federal officials of driving down vaccination rates and fueling an increase in dangerous infectious disease outbreaks. It urged the public to “get vaccinated.”

Vaccine injuries ‘one big reason’ behind push to end vaccine mandates

According to AP, reporters reviewed 2025 legislation in all 50 states, focusing on bills related to vaccines, fluoride and raw unpasteurized milk. They analyzed each bill to see whether it undermined science-based health protections and to determine whether MAHA-aligned organizations supported or opposed it.

The analysis found “anti-science” bills in 43 state legislatures in 2025. Among them, the “anti-vaccine bills” — totaling 350 — were by far the most common. Though most of these have not yet passed, “at least 26 anti-vaccine” laws have been adopted “11 states this year.”

Florida psychotherapist Joseph Sansone, Ph.D., proposed the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act, which would outlaw mRNA vaccines. The bill was introduced in Minnesota, but Sansone is trying to present it in every state. He disagreed with the AP’s assessment that questioning mRNA vaccine safety is “anti-science.”

“These injections have no prophylactic benefit, and in fact have a negative effectiveness and the risks outweigh the benefits. The reality is that most people will have a shortened lifespan because of these injections,” Sansone said.

Heather Hudson, whose son sustained terminal vaccine injuries in 2021, advocated in favor of Cody’s Law — Florida legislation that would expedite the process for vaccine injury claims under the Medicare, Medicaid and Medicaid Medically Needy programs. Hudson called the AP’s reporting “politically focused.” She said:

“When a pharmaceutical product or vaccine injures a loved one, the science behind the injury cannot be undone just because certain politically focused media outlets like the AP do not want the discovery of these injuries investigated and documented. “These laws are proposed and enacted to protect innocent or unsuspecting consumers. It requires a complete investigation of the need for passing such laws instead of branding them ‘anti-science’ because the gatekeepers don’t approve of the ‘language.’”

Hudson said Cody’s Law has “evolved from the proposed state law … into a joint effort between state and federal organizations and politicians working together … to bring a national solution for the severely vaccine-injured to get medical care at the time of injury.” She said this effort has received “critical support” from lawmakers.

Barbara Loe Fisher, president and co-founder of the National Vaccine Information Center, said she is “disappointed there wasn’t more thought put into trying to understand the perspective of the vaccine-injured and those who have a history of vaccine reactions” in the AP’s reports.

Fisher said prevalent vaccine injuries are “one big reason why there is an accelerated push to end vaccine mandates” through the legislative process. She said most vaccine-related bills proposed in the states during the current legislative session focus “on protecting informed consent rights when it comes to vaccination.”

Vaccine safety advocate invites AP reporters to discuss vaccine safety

“These bills are all efforts to make things right, not steer things in the wrong direction,” said Steve Kirsch, founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.

Kirsch said he invited AP reporters Michelle R. Smith and Laura Ungar — who co-authored the articles — to talk with him about vaccine safety, but that he did not expect a response.

In an email shared with The Defender, Kirsch told the reporters he believed they were “mischaracterizing these bills.”

Ji said Smith contacted him on Oct. 9. In a Substack post, Ji said Smith’s request was “disturbing,” as it included questions about his home address and property value, and “accusatory” questions about his support for “a bill that bans chemtrails” and whether he received compensation for his work with MAHA Action.

“Since the late 20th century, mainstream media has been highly critical of the vaccine safety and informed consent movement,” Fisher said. “When the vaccine choice movement gained more traction, mainstream media journalists have been schizophrenic about how they describe those who criticize the safety and effectiveness of vaccines and oppose compulsory vaccination policy and laws.”

‘The science is on our side’

The AP also reported finding more than 70 bills that would reduce access to fluoride or make it easier to sell or consume raw milk products.

Utah and Florida banned fluoride in public drinking water earlier this year.

The AP cited unnamed experts who said fluoride not only prevents tooth decay but also helps prevent other problems, including heart issues. However, the AP reports didn’t mention a federal court ruling last year that found water fluoridation at current U.S. levels poses an “unreasonable risk” of lowering children’s IQ.

The AP reports also claimed that raw milk continues to cause illness, including one outbreak in Florida that sickened 21 people in August.

According to the AP, the Weston A. Price Foundation, which promotes “restoring nutrient-dense foods to the human diet,” has led efforts to legalize raw milk in several states.

Sally Fallon Morrell, president of the foundation, disagreed with AP’s allegations that raw milk is dangerous. “The science is on our side,” she told The Defender. “The evidence is overwhelming that vaccines cause harm and that the benefits of raw milk greatly outweigh the minuscule risks.”

‘These bills are fundamentally pro-science and pro-transparency’

CHD, Stand for Health Freedom and MAHA Action are among the organizations that “went after vaccines, fluoride and other parts of the MAHA agenda,” including efforts to ban fluoride in drinking water, according to AP.

Their efforts place the public at risk, according to the AP. “Vaccination rates continue to fall, allowing the infectious diseases measles and whooping cough to make comebacks as Kennedy has sought to broadly remake federal policies on public health matters including fluoride and vaccines,” it said.

Research scientist and author James Lyons-Weiler, Ph.D., said the AP “is using emotional anecdotes” instead of engaging in “balanced reporting.”

Ji said the AP’s “anti-science” characterization is “the exact inversion of reality.” He added:

“These bills are fundamentally pro-science and pro-transparency. They invite open debate, informed consent and public access to the evidence behind policies that have, for too long, been enforced without adequate scrutiny. Calling that ‘anti-science’ reveals more about the AP’s editorial bias than about the content of the legislation itself.”

Leah Wilson, executive director and co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom, said, “Calling legislation ‘anti-science’ is an outdated tactic. We’ve entered an era where it’s clear there isn’t one single, government-approved body of science.”

The AP accused organizations like CHD and Stand for Health Freedom of reflecting “the small anti-vaccine movement’s growing clout.” But Ji said AP’s characterization is contradictory and inaccurate. He added:

“The contradiction in the AP’s framing — calling the movement both ‘small’ and ‘powerful’ — is telling. If it were truly fringe, there would be no need for such aggressive coverage. “The reality is that millions of Americans are now awake to the overreach of public health bureaucracies and the dangers of captured institutions. That’s why state-level reform is gaining traction, across party lines.”

‘Easier to smear citizen-led movements than to admit that public opinion is shifting’

Ji noted that the AP targeted specific organizations instead of the lawmakers proposing the legislation. This “reflects a broader strategy” to “delegitimize the grassroots,” he said.

“It’s easier to smear citizen-led movements than to admit that public opinion is shifting,” Ji said. “Lawmakers are responding to legitimate constituent concerns. MAHA and its allies simply provide research, coordination and vision.”

In its reports, AP quoted several state lawmakers, most of whom expressed their opposition to the MAHA agenda and suggested that MAHA is spreading “conspiracy theories” and “misinformation.”

Lyons-Weiler said the critical comments are from lawmakers who supported “the failed centralized paradigm that brought about the revolutionary reform that is taking place right now.”

Ji agreed, saying, “True science is a process of continuous questioning, testing and re-evaluation — not an instrument of censorship or control. When laws seek to protect parental rights, bodily sovereignty, or informed consent, they are not rejecting science — they are demanding it.”

Wilson said the AP is attempting to improperly influence parental decision-making. “Patients and parents deserve informed, compassionate care, not emotional manipulation and crushing pressure to control something that they simply cannot control,” she said.

