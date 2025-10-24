The Defender

Nostradamus X
4h

Even the European Parliament has become "Anti-science" ?

 A seismic warning has been issued in the European Parliament

EU Member of Parliament Gerald Hauser presented a devastating report based on official data that reveals a catastrophic failure of EU health policy.

The shocking data:

* 29,566 reported deaths after Covid vaccinations in the EU.

* With a reporting rate of only 6%, the actual scale of the tragedy may be up to 16 times higher.

* These are not "conspiracy theories" – they are official statistics from the EU itself.

https://news-pravda.com/world/2025/10/23/1799876.html

https://vkvideo.ru/video-221156922_456334121?ref_domain=news-pravda.com

stealthmouse
3h

The AP published propaganda for Hitler. Who cares what they say?

