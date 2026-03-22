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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
6h

It was a great pleasure to meet Aseem Malhotra when he visited Melbourne in May 2023. He kindly showed me his Jab certificate on his mobile phone and I was the first to inform him his Pfizer Lot EJ0553 was a "bait & switch" Poojab

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/retsef-levi-endotoxin-whistleblower

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Smiley1's avatar
Smiley1
4h

We do need more doctors like him. Unfortunately, what is happening to him has happened to many doctors who have done their research and spoken up. It’s disgusting that entrenched and corrupt systems are going after them. I hope the investigation is halted. Time has shown that the “disinformation” Dr Malhotra’s is being accursed of spreading was actually accurate. We should be rewarding doctors like him who asked questions, did the research and published it, thought critically when it was unpopular to do so, and spoke up. They’re the ones who are actually practicing medicine and honoring the oath of providing informed consent and doing no harm!

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