Jill
As there is a big push against Kennedy underway, why not go ahead and use the precautionary principal to remove these deadly injections from the market immediately? I see no reason not to do so. If people hate him for it, it's just one more thing they will hold against him. Let's stop maiming and killing people!

As for the information contained in the e-mails--I am very happy it is released. What I do know is that every person I know who took this shot and has suffered for it, will refuse to look at the e-mails. This is one of the most frustrating and sad parts of the covid psy-op. Information from original sources, the gold standard of evidence, is off limits to almost all Democrats and most Republicans. It is not off limits because they cannot read the information. It is off limits because they will not read them. Even though these are the words of the people themselves, these e-mails will be called conspiracy theories and anyone who mentions them will be branded a conspiracy theorist who just wants people to die from covid!

What has been done to people's ability to take in accurate information has been one of the worst aspects of the covid operation against our people. It is unforgivable. Because of the psy-op there is no way to reach people who are suffering from very real effects of these injections.

A great evil has been done to the people of the world. I truly hope that every person who participated in this operation, a crime against humanity, a war crime, will be brought to justice.

and youtube censored our comments

