The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
3h

Hallelujah even though it isn’t passed yet. Thanks for your work on this and moving the needle.

Reply
Share
Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
2h

Encouraging

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture