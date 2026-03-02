0:00 -4:54

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

In a 31-20 party-line vote, the Arizona House of Representatives on Thursday passed a medical freedom bill.

If enacted, the bill would bar the state government, businesses and schools from requiring residents to obtain a medical intervention — including a vaccine — in order to work, enter a public space or attend school.

“I am thrilled with Arizona’s progress as we mobilize voters and legislators to reclaim our constitutional rights,” said Ursula Conway, president emeritus of Children’s Health Defense’s (CHD) Arizona Chapter.

The bill’s successful passage in the House signals the “quiet revolution” underway since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Conway. She said:

“Arizona’s success signals a tidal shift in voters’ attitudes toward our government. Many of us were shocked out of complacency by egregious government edicts. We are awake, and we are holding legislators accountable.”

Numerous health freedom groups and activists — including CHD, Arizona’s MAHA Grassroots Movement, Stand for Health Freedom and the Health Freedom Defense Fund — worked together to pass the bill.

Separate Arizona medical freedom bill could bypass governor’s signature

Rep. Lisa Fink, who sponsored the bill, called the House vote a “great step toward freedom.”

Medical mandates run contrary to the principles on which the U.S. was founded, she said. People should “not be forced to choose between their bodily autonomy and their ability to work, to learn, to travel and basically just to participate in life.”

The bill still has to pass the Senate. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs would likely veto it, Fink said.

However, the effort spent advancing the bill is “not for nothing,” Fink said. The bill is “laying the groundwork and changing the hearts and minds of people.”

That’s important. She said:

“It has been drummed into the minds and hearts of Americans that we have to have these medical interventions to protect us from disease and death. But in actuality, we’re pointing out, no, we’re the sickest we’ve ever been, that this is an individual right to be able to choose.”

Even if Hobbs vetoes the bill, Arizona legislators are advancing another medical freedom bill framed as a resolution, which wouldn’t need the governor’s support to be enacted. It would go directly on voters’ ballots in November.

House Concurrent Resolution 2056 only needs to be passed by the House and Senate before it goes to voters, who would decide whether or not to pass it, said Arizona Rep. Nickolas Kupper, the bill’s author.

Kupper’s resolution would amend the Arizona constitution to prohibit the state government from barring anyone from entry to a place, or from employment, because they refused a medical intervention.

‘Momentum is building’ to pass state medical freedom laws

Arizona’s success is part of a broader trend, said Jill Hines, director of advocacy for Stand for Health Freedom. “Lawmakers across the country are recognizing that no one and no government has the right to mandate medical interventions. Momentum is building.”

Last April, Idaho became the first state to pass a law prohibiting medical mandates, including vaccine mandates. Last September, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced that the state plans to eliminate all vaccine mandates. However, Florida’s legislators have yet to pass such a law.

In January, Stand for Health Freedom and the Health Freedom Defense Fund launched a coalition to promote state laws prohibiting medical mandates, which CHD joined.

“By working together across state lines, we amplify grassroots voices and strengthen the movement to protect informed consent nationwide,” Hines said.

CHD Advocacy Director Michael Kane called it “remarkable” that Arizona’s health freedom activists were able to get Fink’s bill through the House.

“In just a few short months, the coalition has shown we have the power and ability to actually pass one of these bills fully through a legislative body,” he said.

Fink credited others, including legislators sympathetic to the MAHA agenda. She said Arizona is home to the nation’s first MAHA Caucus, which she co-leads with Rep. Leo Biasiucci.

Many caucus members co-sponsored the bill, which helped it pass, Fink said. Arizona’s MAHA coalition also brought in supporters to testify. “This was really a joint effort,” Fink added.

Related articles in The Defender