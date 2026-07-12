The Defender is seeking a creative, strategic, data-driven social media strategist who understands both journalism and digital marketing, has excellent news judgment, stays on top of emerging social media trends, and can help us develop and execute social media strategies that expand audience engagement, increase traffic to our website, strengthen our brand, and build loyal online communities.

by The Defender Staff

Looking for an opportunity to showcase your social media skills? You’ve come to the right place!

After years of having no social media presence, The Defender is ready to launch and grow our brand, from the ground up, across multiple social media platforms. We’re looking for someone who can work closely with editors, reporters, and the Children’s Health Defense social media department to turn breaking news, investigations, and features into compelling content to help us build a loyal, engaged community around our journalism.

Does this sound like you?

We’re seeking a creative, strategic, data-driven social media strategist who understands both journalism and digital marketing, has excellent news judgment, stays on top of emerging social media trends, and knows how to tailor content for each platform without compromising editorial integrity.

Your mission? Develop and execute social media strategies that expand audience engagement, increase traffic to our website, strengthen our brand, and build loyal online communities.

Deliverables:

Develop and execute a social media strategy across platforms (Instagram, X/Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Substack, YouTube, and emerging platforms) aligned with The Defender news priorities and audience goals

Create brand guidelines and platform-specific social media templates

Produce and deliver a minimum of three (3) original social media content pieces per business day, with a target of five (5) when news volume and editorial priorities warrant. Content may include short-form videos, graphics, and written copy and must accurately reflect CHD’s reporting, editorial standards, and approved messaging.

Ensure all content meets brand voice, editorial accuracy, and ethical journalism standards

Track and report on key performance metrics (engagement, reach, referral traffic, follower growth) and prepare weekly and monthly performance reports with actionable recommendations.

Conduct A/B testing of headlines, images, posting times, and content formats.

The ideal contractor would have:

3+ years of experience and/or proven track record of managing social media accounts, ideally for a news organization, media company, or content-driven brand

Knowledge/understanding of Children’s Health Defense and its mission, the health freedom movement and issues related to children’s health

Strong understanding of platform-specific content strategies and analytics tools (Meta Business Suite, X Analytics, etc.)

Familiarity with Monday.com

Excellent writing and editing skills, with the ability to adapt tone across platforms while maintaining accuracy

Experience with short-form video creation and basic graphic design (Canva, CapCut, Adobe Premiere/Photoshop a plus)

Solid news judgment and understanding of journalistic ethics and standards

Ability to work efficiently under deadline pressure, including occasional evenings/weekends for breaking news

Data-driven mindset with experience turning analytics into actionable strategy

Bonus points if you also have:

Experience growing a news brand’s following from scratch or through a major platform shift

Experience growing a Substack audience

Familiarity with SEO and audience/referral traffic strategy

Experience with paid social advertising

A personal pulse on internet culture, trends, and meme literacy

About the position:

This is a contract position; terms are negotiable based on experience and qualifications. Depending on performance and compatibility with the team, the position could evolve into a full-time staff position in the future.

Interested?

Email editor.defender@childrenshealthdefense.org with subject line: DEFENDER SOCIAL MEDIA

Include: Full name, email, phone number and a brief summary of why you are interested in working with us and why you believe you would be a good fit. If possible, please provide a link to your portfolio.