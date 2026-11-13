The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DDougieDoug's avatar
DDougieDoug
5h

Corrupted judges do exist

Reply
Share
DChase's avatar
DChase
5h

Hope it succeeds

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.