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Allen's avatar
Allen
1h

I think what these judgments reveal is that this battle over vaccines (aka racketeering via mass poisoning) is never going to be won through the courts. There may be some minor victory here and there (that can be overturned down the line) but overall the corporate owned courts are never going to side with the people in profound and lasting ways.

Further who in the world do any of these people think they are that they can decide what people choose to put or not put in their bodies. Even having such cases concedes that a court has the right to decide this which they don't.

The solution is for continued mass education and mass rejection of these toxic products.

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GiGi's avatar
GiGi
6m

So disheartening...I found it hard to "like" this post due to this horrific court outcome...looking forward to the post of a SCOTUS reversal God willing!!

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