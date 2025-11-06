The Defender

Prof. Fred Nazar
1h

The problem is not only GMO but especially the agrichemicals used with them and non-GMO.

There's also the problem of the agrichem cloud drifting to nearby "organic" plots.

Why is food poisoning legal?

How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.

Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal

Bill Gates, raunchy rancher

The plan? slo-poison us!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/bill-gates-raunchy-rancher

War on food

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/war-on-food

War on poultry and cattle:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/war-on-poultry

War on Pigs

No ham, bacon, sausages, pork ribs, chops and tenderloin

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/war-on-pigs

"DRINK zee bugs": Cockroach Milk The Next Superfood !!!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/drink-zee-bugs-cockroach-milk-the

There's a plan to slow-murder 95% of the global population by 2050… written on the masonic Georgia guide-stones: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 … ”:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/jane-kills-tarzan

Who are "They"?

President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”

Satanic Secret Societies for dummies:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-so-happy-constitution-day

Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent

https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/

The end of money and freedom

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman

LBJ killed JFK for the Federal Reserve, Nam and the Israel A-bomb

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-was-japan-a-bombed-if-it-was

Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/petition-free-reiner-fuellmich

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/another-proven-conspiracy-steele

Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati

Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald

Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes

Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos

Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:

https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism

9 SOLUTIONS

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/9-steps-out-of-global-tyranny

HHS Secretary Kennedy: 47 life-death actions you can't put off any longer !

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dear-bobby-what-is-really-going-on

Would you like to earn $60,000 per year for educating your own children?

Rethinking education for the real 21st century:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-education-for-the-21st

Please share, not the articles, but the information! The messenger expendable. Saving the free world, is not!

Ginger Pinson
1h

Glad to know this happened! Thanks for making it so!

