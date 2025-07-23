The Defender

Priscilla
2h

When I was pregnant last year my OB told me if need be and I got depressed, there were a few that were “safe” after a certain period had passed. I was like nah. I didn’t take ibuprofen or SSRI’s or vaccines or anything. Anything I thought would even remotely hurt my son was a no. Post partum I went through post partum pre eclampsia and my hormones were crazy as most women can attest to…and my family said maybe you need to an anti depressant, to which I stated heck off. Then I was diagnosed with stress induced psoriasis (due to divorce right after my son was born) and the dermatologist wanted to just put me on an SSRI to help with stress, to which I replied uh no. That doesn’t stop what’s stressing me out. All it will do is make me emotionally retarded and a zombie. Why is everyone so quick to throw you on drugs instead of just saying hey, we can talk. We can get you therapy. Let’s pray together.

