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5hEdited

Try reading through the 1100 pages of mostly media clippings from interviews he gave, with his notes - and sometimes his musings. What you describe as "basking" seems much more like him being flabbergasted by the circus around him.

https://www.paul.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/2026.07.24_Tonys-Diary-Package.pdf

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djean111
5h

Fauci will slimily eel out of everything. I cannot imagine which thing pleased him more - the fairly easy way he enriched himself while harming vast numbers of people, or seeing Brad Pitt impersonate him on SNL.

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