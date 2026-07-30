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Maybe's avatar
Maybe
1h

Every web page you publish pleads for money.

Rand Paul and Ron Johnson good show hearings.

The Risky Research Review Act (S. 854/H.R. 1864), focuses on creating a stronger oversight framework for high-risk life sciences research rather than a blanket funding moratorium.

Introduced on March 5, 2025 by Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Gary Peters (D-MI). Passed Committee July. 2025. No progress because Rand and Ron are busy with their show hearings.

Senate Bill 738 – Dangerous Viral Gain of Function Research Moratorium Act Feb. 26, 2025

Introduced and referred to the Senate HELP Committee. As of July 2026 it has not advanced out of Committee or been read in the House.

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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
2h

Rand Paul debased himself even further. And Holy had nowhere to go because he's already there. Thought this was supposed to be about "proximal origins of COVID-19," not bash Fauci for fun and profit.

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