Allen
Allen
1h

Gain of Function is a money laundering scam that has zero basis in biological reality. They've been doing this for decades- it is one of the many means where quack science is utilized for wealth transfer. There is no such thing as "an initial cluster of Covid-19 cases in Wuhan" as they were inventing all of this through the most absurd of pseudo-scientific proclamations. There is no such thing as a "Covid case"- they made it all up.

The excess deaths observed in 2020 were primarily the result of destructive government policies and medical malpractice, not a novel pathogen. These policies created conditions that led to increased mortality, particularly among the elderly and vulnerable.

Here's another way to look at it.

A) Let's assume there may have been a "lab leak" or any hypothetical pathogen one wants to allege. Do we have an estimate for how many were killed by said pathogen?

B) Now let's look at the number of people we know were killed by public health despotism and draconian policies- ventilators, remdesivir, unilateral DNR's, sedatives, neglect, fear-induced disorders, lockdowns, suicides, economic and social dislocation and other concrete, known events that occurred in Spring 2020- and beyond. Let's add these numbers up.

Once we subtract from A the total we have in B would there even be anything to talk about? I don't think so- and that's being generous with the assumptions in A for which there is no concrete evidence and much that contradicts this theory.

Alamo Dude
2h

Putting Daszak on the investigation panel is like putting Jamie Gorelic on the 9-11 Commission panel. Instead of calling them to testify. Unbelievable Daszak is a point hit man targeting RFK Jr now.

Military BioCountermeasures like biosynthetic modified RNA injections are not meant for the public. They are meant to get sick military back into the fight long enough to when the battle. After that they are expendable. Spanish Flu expendable. Agent Orange expendable. Gulf War Syndrome expendable. “The Termination List” style expendable.

