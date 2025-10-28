0:00 -8:52

by Jill Erzen

Dr. Andrew G. Huff, former EcoHealth Alliance vice president, knows how and where COVID-19 originated. But when he tried to expose the truth, those responsible retaliated by breaking into his home, tasing his dog and spying on him with a drone — all in a failed attempt to silence him, he said last week on “The Tucker Carlson Show.”

Huff, an Army combat veteran and former federal nuclear lab employee, joined EcoHealth in 2014, believing the organization monitored global wildlife populations to “predict and forecast” pandemics. Over time, he realized the company’s public claim of predicting pandemics was a “giant boondoggle.”

Instead, the company was “running around the planet collecting infectious disease samples to build a bank or a library of infectious diseases,” Huff said. He added:

“It was odd … there’s not a ton of publication value in cataloging infectious diseases. You can get one simple publication from identifying a new or novel pathogen in a species, but it’s sort of a one-and-done thing. It doesn’t really drive future research.”

Huff began investigating EcoHealth’s research portfolio and the work of other vice presidents, as well as projects involving other staff. It soon became “apparently obvious” that the organization was conducting gain-of-function research and viral discovery aimed at producing novel pathogens.

EcoHealth was creating new deadly viruses, according to Huff.

Expanding gain-of-function research into China

Peter Daszak, Ph.D., president of EcoHealth, asked Huff to help him expand the company’s portfolio of research in China. Huff refused.

The Chinese have a pattern of “lie, cheat and steal,” he recalled telling Daszak in an executive meeting. “Aren’t you the slightest bit concerned that the Chinese are going to do something nefarious?”

Daszak had a different take, according to Huff. Daszak told Huff that the work with China and the U.S. relationship with the Chinese were very important.

In hindsight, Huff said it became clear that Daszak was working as a CIA asset to obtain access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology — “the Chinese military’s bioweapons laboratory.”

Huff told Carlson:

“Really, I think the only thing that was important to [Daszak] is the fact that this Chinese … cut out of the bigger contract was a lot of money. … And, you know, he had already been sort of flipped as an intel asset … and this was all the window dressing to make it look legitimate.”

China needed technical expertise and technology to conduct gain-of-function research, Huff said. So “we were actually transferring advanced biotechnology … to the Chinese for access to the laboratory so we could collect intelligence on it,” Huff said.

Job offer may have been early effort to silence Huff

By 2019, Huff had left EcoHealth and was living in California. An old friend tracked him down and offered him a position at DARPA, the U.S. military’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

What Huff didn’t know at the time: A $14.2 million project — DEFUSE, developed by EcoHealth’s Daszak in collaboration with the Wuhan lab — was proposed on Jan. 30, 2018, during DARPA’s Preventing Emerging Pathogenic Threats Proposers Day program.

DEFUSE was “basically the recipe for SARS-CoV-2,” which was done in partnership with China, Huff told Carlson.

“The reason why this is important is, now, I believe that DARPA was actually trying to recruit me back into the program so I wouldn’t … tell the truth in public,” he explained.

‘I knew that these people knew that they were lying’ about COVID

Huff knew EcoHealth was doing gain-of-function work at the Wuhan lab, so when talk of a new, deadly virus — COVID-19 — began swirling in 2020, he realized “this could go off the rails.”

Huff and his wife stockpiled ready-to-eat meals and ammunition and moved to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula — “the most rural place in the lower 48,” according to Huff.

During that same time, the World Health Organization sent a committee — which included Daszak — to Wuhan to investigate the origins of SARS-CoV-2.

Huff told Carlson:

“They put … Daszak in charge of investigating the origins. He’s probably the one that caused it. And little did I know that this was all part of the psychological operation and cover-up. … “You take the guy who’s responsible, you put him in charge in the investigation … he’s not going to tie it back to himself.”

While Daszak was reinforcing the narrative that COVID-19 was a naturally emerging disease from a Chinese wet market, Huff was doing the opposite.

“I knew that these people knew that they were lying,” he said of Daszak and other officials pushing the natural origins theory.

They needed to hide the truth, and used the distraction of lockdowns, emerging vaccines and highly technical SARS-CoV-2 language to try to shut down the origins discussion, Huff said. He added:

“The psychological operation of it was that … they were actually trying to get society bogged down in the technical details of very sophisticated scientific jargon, which very few people were qualified to understand or argue or debate, and then label it as those people were the only people that were qualified experts to be able to debate.”

People behind COVID tried to prevent ‘this story getting out … and they failed’

But Huff was determined to reveal what he knew. He began writing a book, “The Truth about Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History.”

He quickly discovered that a lot of powerful people didn’t want that book published. Huff said officers from the local sheriff’s department, state police and FBI followed him, hacked his computer, tapped his phone, broke into his house, tampered with his car, tased his dog, and spied on him with a drone.

“It was more of a psychological operation, not like trying to kill me … but they were trying to apply all the pressure that they could to make my life miserable,” Huff said. He added:

“It just became a game to me and I … played the game and I outsmarted them every step of the way because their ultimate goal was to prevent … this story getting out to the global audience. “And I knew that’s what their objective was. And their other objective was to skew me as a crazy … so at least my word or my voice has no impact. And they failed on both accounts.”

‘The writing is on the wall for mRNA technology’

Huff’s book countering the lab leak theory was published in 2022. Yet the false narrative — reinforced through the widely cited “Proximal Origin” paper — is still out there, Huff said. He added:

“You follow the money. So, if you look at the scientists … and where they get their money from, many of the people who are involved in mRNA technology development associated with SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are in the camp of ‘this was a naturally emerging disease.’”

The gain-of-function technology that led to the COVID-19 pandemic was also used to develop COVID-19 vaccines, and mRNA technology plays a huge role, Huff said. “A lot of corporations have banked on … mRNA being the future vaccine technology.”

But Huff disagrees. He cited a 2025 South Korean study of over 8 million people that found COVID-19 vaccines and boosters — both mRNA and non-mRNA — pose an increased risk of six types of cancer and a 27% higher risk of cancer overall.

“The writing’s on the wall for mRNA technology. I don’t … think that it’s going to be the future vaccine technology,” he said.

Safety requires ethical people, and ‘that’s a huge problem in science’

The threats people should be most concerned about are synthetic pathogens combined with self-replicating nanotechnology and artificial intelligence, Huff told Carlson. Gain-of-function research is “a building block to learn about synthetic biology.”

Huff said the technology has “massive potential” for good uses — think pest control that targets a specific invasive grasshopper or cancer treatment that targets rare cancer cells, then self-deactivates. But nefarious uses also exist, he said, citing a potential biofilm that replicates and learns how to disable computer sensors, or a disease that targets a certain family’s DNA.

“There’s no stopping where this is headed,” Huff said. He added:

“What you really need, though, to be safe, is good people, ethical people. And that’s a huge problem in science. … “It’s not all evil. … It’s the people behind it. … The scientific community needs to do a better job of training our students not to be evil. And that comes through how we select our students, how we mentor them, and how we show them or teach them what the ultimate goals in life are.”

Watch Dr. Andrew Huff’s interview on ‘The Tucker Carlson Show’ here:

