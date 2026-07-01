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Karen Koshgarian's avatar
Karen Koshgarian
2h

Couldn’t they just do a house arrest! She has a 5 day old baby to take care of and nurse!

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Snooze's avatar
Snooze
2h

It’s past time that this stopped. SIDS is a vaccine response. These two beautiful children have been murdered by the people giving the shots. In view of the effects of these products, and the harms caused, it seems perfectly obvious.

And now the police are separating the newborn from its mother at a critical time causing unnecessary harm and suffering to both of them.

If babies couldn’t sleep on their stomachs without dying, the human race would have developed differently to make it impossible, or else died out.

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