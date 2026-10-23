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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
4d

Grrrrrr these corrupt ppl! May God bless her and her family! And the attorneys

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
4d

Refer the Courts to this article - 158,000 diseases in each Pfizer and probably Moderna Covid jab, which her kids probably died from: https://expose-news.com/2026/10/16/scary-truths-about-the-toxic-covid-vaccine/comment-page-1/#comment-197533

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