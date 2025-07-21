The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary B Myers OD's avatar
Gary B Myers OD
35m

Going to be fun watching bigPharma spin their way out of this one

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jaime Stoke Reed's avatar
Jaime Stoke Reed
1h

This is so encouraging to read! I love that people are using critical thinking and not just reacting to authoritarian bullying on this issue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture