The Defender

The Defender

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Paul's avatar
Paul
3h

NOBODY should be able to dictate what is put into your body.

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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
2h

I keep telling all my neighbor's it's not just about their kids. That's what nobody hears. They think it's one school, one form to sign. That's how it starts. One signature, then another, then one morning you wake up and realize the machine has been counting your breaths for years. They tell you not to think about MK-Ultra because that was "long ago." Long ago is just another word for "admitted." UFOs are impossible until they aren't. The lies just get new names. Something's moving underneath all of it, like the ground before an earthquake, and everybody keeps telling me the shaking is normal.

John Lennon is dead. Marilyn Monroe is dead. They filed them away like paperwork, closed the drawer, and told everyone to stop asking questions. That's what they do. Close the drawer. Close the school door. Close every door until there's nowhere left to stand except exactly where they want you. My neighbor thinks he's enrolling his children in school. I think he's handing them to something none of us can see yet. By the time everyone finally understands, there won't be a country left to argue about, only silence and the sound of people wishing they had been afraid sooner.

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