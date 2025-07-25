The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Weber's avatar
Diane Weber
2h

I suggest readers have a look at Prof. Christopher Exley's book, "Imagine You Are an Aluminum Atom," which lays out the findings from his aluminum lab at Keele University. I'm afraid Prof. Exley was a little too honest, and lost his post at the University there. He showed that aluminum lodges in the brain and is probably responsible for a host of neurological diseases -- Alzheimers, autism, Parkinsons and multiple sclerosis. His book is very readable for a lay audience, crystal clear language, short, to the point, and highly convincing. I cannot recommend it enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
2h

You can practically count on that they are lying all the time unless otherwise noted. They are consistent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture