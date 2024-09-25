by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

Editor’s note: If you or your family member were ever required to receive a vaccine, or multiple vaccines, before being treated for an illness, please contact The Defender here. We may reach out to you as we investigate how common this practice is.

“First of all, I don’t want this to be hidden from the world,” Alexis Lorenze, who is currently hospitalized in California with a severe reaction to multiple vaccines, told CHD.TV in an interview on Monday. “And second of all, I don’t want this to ever happen to anyone else ever again.”

For over a week, the 23-year-old has been suffering serious and possibly life-threatening side effects — including temporary blindness, swelling, bruising and sores over her entire body, and severe chest pain — after a hospital required her to receive three vaccines before giving her a blood transfusion to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

Alexis was diagnosed in January with PNH, a rare autoimmune disorder that causes the immune system to attack and damage the body’s red blood cells. She traveled from her home in Florida to a UCI Medical Center in Orange County for the treatment.

She said doctors there required her to get three shots — rather than the one shot she anticipated — before they would treat her.

Within 10 minutes of receiving the vaccines, Alexis reported that she lost her vision, her jaw locked and she began vomiting. Other symptoms followed.

The Vaccine Safety Research Foundation sent an advocate, Angela Wulbrecht, a registered nurse, to help Alexis and her family negotiate the medical system. CHD.TV has been doing live interview updates with Alexis and Wulbrecht.

In the latest update, Wulbrecht told CHD.TV the last several days have been challenging as Alexis negotiates infection issues. Wulbrecht described Alexis’ health as “touch-and-go.”

She also said the hospital has experienced 10 bomb threats and has had to heighten security. “That has put the staff under a lot of stress and is not helpful,” Wulbrecht said. She said she didn’t know who was behind it, but that “it’s obviously not in our vaccine injury community.”

Wulbrecht said they are frustrated with some of the doctors who won’t concede that Alexis’ condition — which began 10 minutes post-vaccination — is a result of the vaccines, and instead blame her condition solely on the PNH.

It is frustrating, she said, because as Alexis’ story has circulated, doctors from “all over the world” have confirmed that “giving somebody who’s this immunocompromised, her condition was not stable at the time to do this to her was too much for her immune system.”

Several doctors told The Daily Mail that a patient with a serious autoimmune condition shouldn’t be given multiple vaccines at once, because it could lead to complications that a healthy person would not likely experience.

“It really hurts my heart,” Wulbrecht said, “because when you walk through this hospital everywhere, there are signs that say ‘discover, teach, and heal.’ That’s their motto. And they are not discovering, they’re not teaching.”

She said they should be trying to figure out what happened. Instead, both Alexis and Wulbrecht said it’s unclear which vaccines were administered.

Sign Up for our Free News and Updates!

Alexis said she was told by her doctor in Florida that she would need to get the meningitis vaccine before treatment, and that was her expectation.

However, when she got to the California hospital, she said she and her sister were told she actually needed three vaccines — meningitis (meningococcal), pneumonia (pneumococcal) and tetanus — and the specialist read the names to her and explained the vaccines. When they were administered the next day, her symptoms began immediately.

Wulbrecht told CHD.TV that she checked Alexis’ medical records and they instead list meningococcal A, meningococcal B and haemophilus B (tetanus toxoid conjugate) as the vaccines administered.

They have been unable to get clarity on the situation and the provider that administered the vaccines has “completely disappeared,” she said.

Alexis told CHD.TV she wants her story to be a warning to people that they need to research and understand what doctors are proposing to put in their bodies, rather than simply trusting them.

Watch CHD.TV’s update on Alexis Lorenze here: