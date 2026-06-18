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mejbcart
4h

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-026-01888-9

"Humans outperform AI at this highly rigorous mathematics test"

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and now to trust AI to design something for our health?? Who where these 'HEALTHY' volunteers??? I doubt there are ANY healthy people around any more, given the TRANSMISSIBLE genocidal covid gene therapies for the last 6 YEARS.

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