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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
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When the global cult agenda wants to move forward with their plans almost nothing, but “us” stand in the way. Laws, basic morality, and decency do not matter. Only our strong objections through boycotting, non compliance when possible, and with other peaceful means can we stop the agenda. War, destruction, depopulation, centralized AI control can be stopped if enough of us get informed and take a stand.

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