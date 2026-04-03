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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
3dEdited

The people disabled by the shots need help, and I pray they get it, but I would like to see Congress create a separate disability program funded by Big Pharma and use Social Security as retirement funds for those who contribute to the system.

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Djenefeur's avatar
Djenefeur
3d

The only possibility would then be to get employment insurance to pay. Not just unemployment insurance.

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