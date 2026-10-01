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Tina Magee's avatar
Tina Magee
Oct 1

Injection MUST be a free choice and NEVER again forced on anyone for any reason!!!

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Ed Balbona MD's avatar
Ed Balbona MD
Oct 1

Haven’t we seen enough of public health mandates?

Public health actions during the Covid pandemic were worthless, and we don’t need more of the same

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