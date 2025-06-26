The Defender

Steve Mitzner
A God fearing, non-brainwashed person might ask himself, Is it wise to accept, "Safe & Effective" claims from a 50 Billion in Fraud fines & a leader in cause death, Big Pharma? I say, Yes, when you live in and accept a neo-Sodom and Gomorrah, mass baby killing "life"/ death style! Did you know that big pharma "medicine has killed much more the all USA'a wars combined? Yes 1.3 million war dead vs. *12.5 to 20 million iatrogenic/ doctor medicine-caused deaths in just the last 50 years, all without one bit of concern! (* see the Johns Hopkins [low-ball] iatrogenic study.)

PamelaDrew
What a betrayal of all who believed CHD would advocate for truth & safety. Pushback would be calling out the products as mRNA TRANSFECTIONS that were NEVER like vaccines that have their own toxic effects.

Beyond shameful to spin this when Robert Malone is part of CHD and ACIP and known since 1980s the limits and risks so much so he claims to be a "whistleblower" for Jesse Gelsinger. By the day this looks more like a fraud that has more interest in slow rolling dangerous products than actually informing the public or fighting against deadly pharma products.

https://web.archive.org/web/20121025034826/https://www.nytimes.com/1999/11/28/magazine/the-biotech-death-of-jesse-gelsinger.html

