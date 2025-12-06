The Defender

Ellen
5h

Happy for these positive steps, and that there are finally good people on the inside, doing the best they can amidst profound obstacles. But the narrative is packaged as caring and informed and continues to be believed ... When you know how wrong, about Everything, the "public health" establishment has been, it's clearly insane to still believe them ... but in that narrative bubble - people don't even see how consistently wrong they've been ...

https://yourlocalepidemiologist.substack.com/p/acip-key-takeaways-what-really-happened - This is written in smooth, kind sounding ways that progressives will swallow without a critical thought ... They link to a document that "debunks" the "lies" told at the ACIP meeting (they claim over 60 lies).

The same people who were wrong on everything from autism to COVID treatment to "stays in the shoulder muscle" to "of course placebos were used" have no credibility in reality ...

But half the country still lives in a hall of mirrors where they don't even see how wrong all that was ...

Elizabeth Hart
5h

This article reports that Aaron Siri “called on the committee to respect the “right of informed consent.””

So why does Aaron Siri continue to support this rotten system by pursuing vaccination ‘exemption’ cases?

Vaccinators are obligated to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination, and to respect people’s wishes if they choose to decline the intervention without penalty.

Why are both doctors and lawyers supporting a system that pressures, coerces, manipulates and even mandates compliance with vaccination schedules?

It should not be within a vaccinator’s personal gift to grant an ‘exemption’ for vaccination, ‘exemptions’ should not exist!

This is the elephant in the room - how can it be mandatory to submit to medical interventions under threat of penalty, in supposed free countries?

