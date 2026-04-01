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Putin's Pussy
12m

Siri is hilarious

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mejbcart
2h

the fact that 'LAW" has to be involved in HEALTH issues simply stinks to hell and in fact involves the worst possible scenario: killing HUMANITY!! The entire 'fight' for the truth WASTES TIME and MONEY, while in the meantime more children are dying. Another fact, in which equally Edwin Meese III was/is involved (he was the AG in 1986 AND his HERITAGE FOUNDATION was essential in 'covid times'...) has to do with exponentially worse crime, in which GENE THERAPIES were sold under the deceiving false name of 'vaccines'. PHARMA CARTELS who work hand in hand with food and agro cartels have this one goal: to limit/wipe out the human population. The worst is: Trump/Kennedy duo BETRAYED everyone bitterly in the 'health' issues! No wonder they both were so welcomed by EPSTEIN!!!! It is DISGUSTING.

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