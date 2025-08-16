The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
8h

So Big Pharma bribes our government, which in turn bribes the AAP to make Big Pharma relevant. It's a perfect circle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
8h

The first step to recovery is admitting its a military operation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture