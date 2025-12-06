The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
2hEdited

Pediatricians Inc. don't want to lose their cash cow- color me shocked.

In the United States (and other countries), historical records show that disease mortality declined nearly 90% before the introduction of the vaccination programs.

Some of the most prevalent conditions in the early 1900s — including Tuberculosis (TB), Scarlet Fever and Typhoid — followed the same declines WITHOUT ever having a vaccine program. These diseases were nearly eradicated in the U.S. without the population being vaccinated for them.

How is this possible? The pharmaceutical/medical industry has spent MILLIONS convincing us that vaccines saved us all from imminent disease death, but history shows this is just a marketing tactic to ensure the nearly $60 billion vaccine market keeps growing.

The decline in disease was due to clean water systems, sanitation, refrigeration, labor laws, improved nutrition and overall improved social conditions — NOT vaccines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jill's avatar
Jill
21m

This lawsuit should be welcomed in some respects. They are making claims which can be refuted. They must present evidence of their claims. Show us what you have!

Still, why are covid shots on the market? They should have been lawfully removed a long time ago. Many times I think the Defender just writes about stuff to obscure the fact that Kennedy is legally obligated to remove these shots. We often hear that only Susie Wiles has agency, however, clearly this is not a shared opinion as susie isn't being sued on this case.

It's not too much to ask for the removal of illegal products which kill and maim our people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture