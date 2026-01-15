0:00 -5:32

by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and five other medical groups plan to ask the court to block the new childhood vaccine schedule, The New York Times reported.

On Tuesday, the groups also said they want the court to prevent the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine advisory panel from holding its next meeting. The next meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is set for February 25-26.

The groups are seeking a preliminary injunction to vacate the sweeping changes made earlier this month to the CDC childhood immunization schedule and restore the April 15, 2025, version of the schedule.

Richard Henry Hughes IV, the lead lawyer representing AAP and the other groups, said in a statement that court intervention is “essential to prevent further harm” and “protect evidence-based recommendations.” Hughes previously worked for Moderna and Merck.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Spokesman Andrew Nixon told The Defender:

“AAP continues with their attempts to hinder this administration’s work through procedural and legal challenges while trying to preserve a broken status quo. ACIP continues to operate lawfully and transparently, and its next meeting is scheduled to proceed in February.”

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) CEO Mary Holland said it came as “no surprise” that the AAP, the Infectious Disease Society of America and other medical trade organizations “oppose every development” initiated by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“For decades, these groups financially benefited while U.S. healthcare spending soared and U.S. Americans’ health plummeted,” Holland said. The groups “feed at Big Pharma‘s trough” and “understandably oppose the change that will dismantle it.”

On Jan. 5, HHS announced changes to the childhood immunization schedule, including reducing the number of routinely recommended vaccines from 17 to 11 and moving several vaccines to a “shared clinical decision-making” category.

“What these medical groups are really asking the court to do is freeze pediatric medicine in place and prevent any correction, no matter how evidence evolves,” said attorney Rick Jaffe.

The new changes to the vaccine schedule brought the U.S. closer to what most industrialized countries recommend. It also did not restrict access to vaccines or remove insurance coverage, Jaffe said. “Trying to block that tells you this is not about child safety. It is about control.”

AAP ‘trying to forestall the inevitable’

Holland said that the public needs to understand that there is “no science” behind the existing childhood vaccine schedule.

There have been no inert placebo-controlled clinical trials for a single vaccine on the childhood recommended schedule, and no proper clinical trials comparing vaccinated vs. unvaccinated health outcomes in children, retrospectively or prospectively, she said.

“The vaccine enterprise is on the cusp of dramatic failure. These organizations know it, and are trying to forestall the inevitable.”

According to Jaffe, the public deserves to know why the AAP and other groups are fighting so hard to keep physicians and parents from making individualized decisions. “That story has not yet been told,” he said.

Holland said that the AAP and the other groups are motivated by money. The AAP, which lists major pharmaceutical companies among its donors, had revenue of over $140 million in 2024. “This is no normal charity,” she said.

AAP still recommending COVID vaccines for babies and toddlers

The AAP and other groups’ action is the latest development in a lawsuit the groups filed in July 2025 in federal court in Boston.

The groups sued Kennedy, HHS and several other public health officials and agencies over changes to COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant women.

In November 2025, the groups amended their complaint to ask the court to disband ACIP. Last year, Kennedy removed former ACIP members, citing financial conflicts of interest and replaced them.

The groups asked that ACIP be rebuilt under court supervision. The amended complaint also asked the court to overturn the committee’s recent recommendations.

The government sought to have the case dismissed, but a federal judge on Jan. 6 allowed the case to proceed.

Judge Brian Murphy of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts will hear arguments on Feb. 13.

CHD General Counsel Kim Mack Rosenberg said AAP and the other groups’ filings since July show that they view HHS’ changes as a “loss to their profit machine and the bottom line of doctors they represent.”

Mack Rosenberg said:

“While they pay lip service to protecting children’s health and a purported dedication to ‘the science,’ it is clear from their own submissions that they discourage meaningful dialogue with parents concerning vaccine choices appropriate for a family and child.”

The groups also “refuse to look at the whole body of science concerning vaccines and vaccine injury, focusing only on science with which they agree and ignoring the huge body of contradictory evidence,” she said.

In August 2025, AAP released its own immunization schedule. Unlike the CDC’s schedule, the AAP’s schedule recommends that all infants and toddlers ages 6-23 months get the COVID-19 vaccine. AAP also recommends the COVID-19 shot for kids ages 2-18 years in certain risk groups.

