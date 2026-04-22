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Jerry's avatar
Jerry
7h

Wouldn't it be good if the AAP would open it's books to show us how much money they accept from vaccine makers? Might explain some things about what kind of an organization they really are. Might even be an eye opener for their members and perhaps some of them would decide to become real doctors rather than puppets for the drug industry. Ya' think?

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TDCNM
6h

I have personally seen cases where this backfired and resulted in the newborn getting sick from "theoretical" shedding of from the vaccine. The most severe case was varicella, where a mother of a premature infant was vaccinated while in the hospital postpartum, and the premature infant ended up contracting varicella from the mother. I had never recommended postpartum vaccination or "coccooning", but I actively started recommending against it after this.

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