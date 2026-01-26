0:00 -10:14

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

The death of an 8-week-old U.K. boy who was found unresponsive in his crib one day after he received more than one routine vaccine has been attributed to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

The baby’s death certificate and an inquest did not list a cause of death. However, research has linked vaccines to SIDS and infant deaths.

According to The Sun, Reuben Curry was born Dec. 17, 2023. His mother, Scarlet, found him unresponsive during the overnight hours of Feb. 17, 2024. He did not respond to efforts to revive him and was pronounced dead that day.

Scarlet told The Sun, “The day before his passing, I’d taken him for his vaccinations and he didn’t like them very much — but that’s normal for a baby.”

The Sun reported that Reuben experienced “complications” during birth but did not provide details. The report also didn’t state which vaccines Reuben received, where he was vaccinated or the name of the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A SIDS diagnosis is given when an infant under age 1 dies suddenly, typically during sleep, and an investigation into the death fails to yield a cause. Most SIDS deaths (95%) occur in the first six months of life, peaking at ages 2-4 months.

After birth defects and prematurity, SIDS is the third leading cause of death for infants. Yet the medical industry claims to remain puzzled about the cause.

An inquest shed no further light on the cause of Reuben’s death. “I didn’t actually get his death certificate until September last year due to an inquest, where they just couldn’t find anything,” Scarlet said. “There wasn’t a reason or an answer.”

Vaccinations ‘likely played a significant role’ in Reuben’s death

The Sun reported that SIDS claims the lives of around three babies per week in the U.K. In the U.S., more than five infant deaths are recorded per 1,000 live births.

According to The Sun, the exact cause of SIDS “remains unknown,” but risk factors may include “unsafe sleeping, overheating and smoking while pregnant.”

In November 2025, The Sun reported on a surge of a previously “rare” virus known as enterovirus-C105, which has been linked to SIDS cases.

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher said he believes the vaccinations Reuben received “likely played a significant role in his unfortunate demise.”

According to the U.K.’s National Health Service, routine vaccinations administered at 8 weeks include the meningitis B, rotavirus, and 6-in-1 (diphtheria, hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type b or Hib, polio, tetanus and whooping cough) shots.

Hulscher cited a preprint published last month by Children’s Health Defense (CHD) researchers Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., and Brian Hooker, Ph.D., which found that the 6-in-1 vaccine is “linked to a +153% increased odds of dying.” The preprint was subsequently withdrawn.

Dr. Michelle Perro, a pediatrician, said the vaccines recommended in the U.K. for 8-week-olds expose them to “as many as eight antigens plus multiple adjuvants in one sitting.”

Jablonowski, CHD’s senior research scientist, told The Defender that if Reuben was compliant with the U.K.’s vaccination schedule, “the day before he died, he would have received one live virus and either 14 antigens and 1.32 mg [milligrams] of aluminum adjuvant or 16 antigens and 0.82 mg of aluminum adjuvant.”

Jablonowski characterized this as “likely the largest single-day novel antigenic assault most humans will ever face in their lifetimes.” The U.K. has a larger single-dose limit of aluminum adjuvant than is allowed in the U.S., he said.

Perro said the adjuvants and antigens contained in vaccines “can provoke strong systemic inflammatory responses, which in a small subset of infants may dysregulate breathing or brainstem control.”

“We are subjecting 6‑ to 8-week‑old infants whose detoxification systems are not yet mature to a multi‑antigen, adjuvant‑heavy injection with a known history of adverse sudden‑death clusters,” Perro said.

‘There isn’t even a way to code for death due to vaccines’

Jablonowski said it is unsurprising that vaccination is only “casually mentioned” in relation to Reuben’s death. He said:

“SIDS is a catchment of the unknown cause of death. If the cause of death were known, it wouldn’t be SIDS. When we meddle with the barely understood immune system so boldly, as we do with vaccinations, we will inevitably face bad outcomes.”

Medical researcher Neil Z. Miller said prophylactic vaccination was removed from the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) as an official cause of death in 1979. Now, “Medical examiners are compelled to misclassify potential vaccine-related fatalities under alternate cause-of-death classifications, such as SIDS.”

Dr. Paul Thomas, pediatrician and author of “Vax Facts: What to Consider Before Vaccinating at All Ages & Stages of Life,” agreed. He said that after the ICD codes for vaccines as a cause of death were removed, “coroners, pathologists and doctors can only choose between SIDS, SUDI and suffocation as the choices for cause.”

“There isn’t even a way to code for death due to vaccines,” Thomas said — even though “78% of all the SIDS deaths occurred in the week after infant vaccines but none are happening in the week before vaccination.”

Studies identified plausible link between vaccines and SIDS

The plausible association between vaccines and SIDS has been reported in peer-reviewed literature for decades.

According to Hooker and Jablonowski’s study, infants vaccinated in their second month of life were more likely to die in their third month than unvaccinated infants. Depending on which vaccines they received, vaccinated children were between 29%-74% more likely to die than unvaccinated children.

Overall, children who received all six vaccines recommended for 2-month-olds were 68% more likely to die in their third month of life, the data — derived from the Louisiana Department of Health — showed.

A study published last year in the International Journal of Medical Sciences found that underdeveloped liver enzyme pathways in some infants may make it harder for them to process toxic ingredients in vaccines. This could lead to SIDS.

The study reviewed scientific literature, pharmacogenetic data and epidemiological studies to investigate how infants’ immature or variable cytochrome P450 (CYP450) enzymes affect how they metabolize vaccine excipients, or inactive ingredients.

CYP450 enzymes, largely found in the liver, are crucial for metabolizing drugs. Infants have an immature CYP450 enzyme system that matures over the first few years of life. Preterm infants can have an especially limited CYP450 capacity.

In a 2021 article in the Toxicology Reports, Miller presented a history of SIDS, noting that the rise of SIDS coincided with early mass vaccination campaigns.

Parents are told that unexplained deaths following vaccination are ‘merely coincidental’

According to Miller’s study, the number of vaccines administered to most U.S. infants took off in the early 1960s, when the U.S. government began appropriating money so the CDC could work with local health departments to vaccinate all children.

By the end of the 1960s, most U.S. infants were receiving the diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DPT), polio and measles vaccines, and mumps and rubella vaccines — and SIDS diagnoses were on the rise.

Yet, according to Miller, parents concerned about rising SIDS cases were told that unexplained death following vaccination was “merely coincidental.”

In 2021, Miller analyzed cases of sudden infant deaths reported to the U.S. government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). He found that nearly 80% of those deaths reported to VAERS between 1990 and 2019 occurred within seven days of vaccination and 58% of infant deaths occurred within three days of vaccination.

A 2023 study Miller co-authored, published in the journal Cureus, found a positive statistical correlation between infant mortality rates and the number of vaccine doses babies received — confirming findings the same researchers made a decade ago.

Miller told The Defender “several studies” link SIDS to vaccination. “Vaccines evoke the production of cytokines” — proteins that help control inflammation. He said physiological studies have shown that these can produce fever and inhibit brain function, “causing prolonged apneas and interference with autoresuscitation.”

Perro said studies dating back to the 1970s have shown that “sudden infant deaths frequently cluster immediately following pertussis‑containing vaccinations. The Tennessee cluster from 1978-79 where 11 infants died within days of DPT … was the wake‑up call that the medical establishment never answered.”

Complications at birth may increase infants’ risk of vaccine injury

Experts suggested that the complications Reuben faced at birth may also have contributed to his death, as they could have exacerbated a subsequent vaccine injury.

Miller said that if Reuben was “born prematurely or had a low birth weight, this could have left him especially vulnerable to vaccine-related adverse events.”

“Birth complications … can markedly alter an infant’s gut microbiome and subsequent immune development,” said Perro. This can increase the infant’s vulnerability when it “encounters the intense immune challenge of multi-antigen vaccination.”

A study published last year in JAMA Pediatrics found that hospitalized preterm infants had a 170% higher incidence of apnea within 48 hours of receiving their routine 2-month vaccinations compared to unvaccinated babies.

The potential risks of the childhood vaccination schedule and the lack of sufficient studies on its safety prompted CHD to file a lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) this week, accusing it of running a racketeering scheme to mislead Americans about the schedule’s safety.

In July, the AAP said there is no link between vaccines and SIDS.

