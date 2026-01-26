The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
1h

I've reworked that final sentence:

"In July, the organization that administers the poisons and profits from the poisons said there is no link between the poisons and the harms caused by the poisons."

Reply
Share
Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
1h

A $Hungry Ped(ophile) Ped(iatrician) tried to do same to my eight week old Angel. The freak had seen that child last time on that occasion in his football field sized hyper expensive office where six nurses were running around like headless chickens. One of the headless chickens was loitering around my car in the rain while we were leaving. The thing was trying to make sure she does not have to call the cops on us in case we do not fix the baby chair in the car to her liking. The Ped was trying to prepare us mentally to do the Witch’s Brew trick to my Girl from the first visit on. I was more than happy to cause the creature a major disappointment regardless it was the only Pedo in town. It was angry.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture