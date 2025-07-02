The Defender

mejbcart
2hEdited

what's WRONG with todays parents??? Only 49% want a CHANGE, like getting rid of all vaccines, and definitely of GENE THERAPIES??? Are they all sick, mentally or the company who did the survey is working on behalf of Planned Parenthood..??? To be born these days is a BIG misery.

John T
3h

Let's pray they do better than what is happening now. The new RSV drug with another drug being used in the trials is business as usual. It being approved and recommended is business as usual. It took me less than 5 minutes to find this information. ACIP can do their own research beyond what they are told. No one is watching the FDA approvals by the new standard we were told would happen.

Trial 007 was a Phase 3, randomized, partially-blind, palivizumab-controlled, multisite trial conducted in infants at increased risk of severe RSV disease. Participants were randomized and received a single 105 mg dose of ENFLONSIA (N=446) followed by a dose of placebo one month later or 3 to 5 monthly doses of 15 mg/kg palivizumab (N=450) by IM injection. Of the 446 participants who received ENFLONSIA, 176 had CLD of prematurity or CHD and 270 were early or moderate preterm infants (≤35 weeks GA) without CLD of prematurity or CHD. Participants were monitored for 30 minutes post-dose. Safety was assessed using an electronic diary device from Day 1 (dose 1) through 14 days post-dose 2, and 14 days after each subsequent dose. Participants were monitored for serious adverse events in the first RSV season for up to 365 days.

