The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
21m

"Secretary Kennedy is absolutely right to focus on the gross inadequacies of the program ... Reform in the vaccine compensation program is woefully overdue.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joseph Gorski's avatar
Joseph Gorski
37m

While this segment on 60 Minutes was mostly propaganda, it did expose millions of people to new information. They had no idea that vaccines cause enough injuries in the US that they need a special court. The court is under funded so the vaccine manufacturers should fund it fully. That is only the first step toward exposing the harms of these products.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture