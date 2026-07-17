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Sasha Latypova's avatar
Sasha Latypova
2hEdited

Why didn't they ask about vaccine batches delivered to that town? That would be my first question, way ahead of the pesticide use. There is no way those kids developed cancer from trace exposure to pesticides. They would have had to operate the pesticide sprayers themselves, without any protective gear, for months !!! to achieve this result.

-why didn't any adults develop that "rare cancer", and especially those adults who operated pesticide sprayers?

Really.

Pesticides, my elbow.

Please stop deflecting from the real causes of childhood cancer. Thanks.

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weaponized gels's avatar
weaponized gels
1h

i've had security cams up for about six years, not knowing how something akin to pesticide was being sprayed. Once installed, it showed they increased emission outlets, as a total encirclments project for death and sickness, hiding top 911 suspects, goff communications. . It is land parents bought, and having been stalked chemically, i guess it rose from the subconcious to conscious awareness, Poison begets poisoners, at least the stuff, a quick off gassing benzenating bromine or vice versa, But it seems the benzenes is brought in by tanker loads, two lines, an outlet or charged chemical hose and a refill hose. so even security cams would be oblivious to how the tanks are being refilled. And it seems, now that i am aware of how its done; that it is the biggest employer, housing and cars, cash system in the area. Possibly 1000 to 4-5000 such houses, and properties rigged to the binaries, is quite possible in a 15 mile swath area. Others must be seeing the same thing too, makes me wonder how its all being censored.

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