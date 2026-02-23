The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
1h

What is wrong with those 40 state attorney generals? Did it not occur to them to read the bill before believing what the nice lobbyist told them?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture