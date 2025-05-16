The Defender

Deep Dive
2hEdited

While I have to thank you for reporting on this, I'm sick and tired of expert panels telling people what they need to do for health.

The problem with committees is that group-think can prevent the truth from being found. Individuals like Edison or Einstein are free to discover what is true, or truly needed. But panels and committees often get things wrong. An example is that the 1969 American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Nutrition recommended for infant formula to be fortified with iron.

Really?

Nevermind that babies are born with good-enough iron stores, and do not require any iron for 6 months. Nevermind that human breast milk has less than 100 mcg of iron per 100 mL (as if nature was trying to tell us something all along). These dolts went ahead and started recommending iron fortification.

They couldn't even get the whey:casein ratio right. Seriously? And we are supposed to trust them? They couldn't even get the need for long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids such as DHA right. And we are supposed to trust them?

If nature "shows you" what infants need (human breast milk) and you STILL get it wrong, then why should the public trust anything you say regarding maternal health? It's like having the answer key for a test sitting right in front of you, and STILL failing the test.

Bruno
2h

Who is the new head of CDC? I thought they were putting a stop to this farce

