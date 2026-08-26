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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
3hEdited

They just added a conspiracy charge to the June 2 indictments. This indictment 8s mostly a blurb about "forfeiture" - they're going to have to forfeit their little samples. Awesome!

https://substack.com/@rasmussenretorts/p-200382801

Those guys probably vandalized the Reflecting Pool also.

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Maybe's avatar
Maybe
3hEdited

Hilarious - It was inactivated, and that's what they were there to do. And this happened over 2 months ago.

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